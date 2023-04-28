Cottonwood Angus Farms 52nd Annual Profit Makers Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 25, 2023



Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

56 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $5,370





Gregg and Dianne Butman along with son Justin brought a fantastic set of big, stout bulls to Philip Livestock for their 52nd Annual Cottonwood Angus Profit Maker Bull Sale. Bulls with substance, body mass, excellent structure and soundness.



Top selling bull was lot 1, CW 062 Super Duty 92, 1/7/2022 son of Moore Super Duty 001 x 2XL Evolution 7033 to Millar Ranch, Hysham, MT, for $12,500.



Lot 7, CW 970 Super Duty 242, 1/26/2022 son of Moore Super Duty 001 x Carter’s Payweight 1682-C204 to Lazy Black Diamond Ranch, Palmer, NE, for $11,500.



Lot 54, CW 013 Bomber 182, 1/15/2022 son of Casino Bomber N33 x CW 424 Payweight C204 288 to Dean Stoltenberg, Jasper, MN, for $10,500.



Lot 50, CW 087 Evolution 122 3B, 1/7/2022 son of 2XL Evolution 7003 x Basin Rainmaker 4414 to Shaw Ranch, White Owl, SD, for $10,000.



Lot 16, CW 838 Super Duty 482, 2/11/2022 son of Moore Super Duty 001 x CW 31 Royal Stockman 156 to Shaw Ranch, White Owl, SD, for $9,500.



Sale host Gregg Butman and Glen Bennett looking over the Cottonwood Angus bulls.

Shaw Ranch got several Cottonwood Angus bulls.

