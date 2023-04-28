CS Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 20, 2023





Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Market, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Jon Millar



Averages:

45 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $4,816



Craig and Shelby Weirather held their annual CS Angus Bull Sale at the Belle Fourche Livestock Market. Very nice set of yearling Angus bulls in town for the sale. Bulls with lots of length and depth of rib with plenty of performance. Very nice growthy bulls that were very well accepted by the crowd on hand.



Top selling bull was lot 26, CS Showdown 2103, 2/18/2022 son of VDAR Showdown 7236 x CS Legend 6035 to Levi Hein, Custer, MT for $8,000.



Lot 6, CS Tahoe 2017, 2/5/2022 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x Musgrave Big Sky to Tom Swan, Newell, SD for $7,250.



Lot 44, CS Weigh Up 2087, 2/12/2022 son of CS Weigh Up 7019 x VDAR Cornerstone to Gotfredson Ranch, Newell, SD for $7,000.



Lot 23, CS Spur 2046, 2/7/2022 son of Vermilion Spur E870 x 2114 Black Cedar to Gotfredson Ranch, Newell, SD for $6.750.



Lot 24, CS Spur 2038, 2/7/2022 son of Vermilion Spur E870 x VDAR Showdown 7236 to Snook Ranch, Sundance, WY for $6,500.



Sale host Craig Weirather welcoming the crowd to the CS Angus Bull Sale.

Monte Snook and Lonnie Hall at the CS Angus Bull sale.

Kemph Farms, Pompeys Pillar, MT, repeat CS Angus bull buyers.

