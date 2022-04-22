CS Angus Maternal Advantage Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 21, 2022

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Jon Millar

Averages:

37 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,581

Very nice sale for CS Angus. Craig and Shelby Weirather brought a very functional set of bulls to town for their annual sale. Bulls that were developed to express their natural fleshing ability and backed by a complete genetic package. This was a smaller sale in numbers, but quality was top notch.

Top selling bull was lot 16, CS Spur 1072, 2/14/21 son of Connealy Spur x Koupals B&B Identity to Millar Angus, Sturgis, SD for $8,000.

Lot 1, CS King Air 1026, 1/28/21 son of Connealy King Air x VDAR Showdown to VanDyke Angus, Manhattan, MT for $6,000.

Lot 9, CS Gallatin 1047, 2/17/21 son of VDAR Gallatin 7586 x Musgrave Aviator to Gotfredson Ranch, Newell, SD for $5,500.

Lot 8, CS Duke 1028, 1/28/21 son of Millars Duke 816 x CS Legend 6035 to Swan Ranch, Newell, SD for $5,000.

Lot 7, CS King Air 1071, 2/14/21 son of Connealy King Air x VDAR Sonny Boy 1194 to Swan Ranch, Newell, SD for $4,750.

Kemp Ranch, Pompays Pillar, MT, repeat CS Angus bull buyers.

