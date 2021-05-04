Currant Creek Angus Ranch “Currant Genetics for Current Times” Annual Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 26, 2021

Location: Miles City Livestock Commission-Miles City, Montana

Auctioneer: Collin Gibbs

Averages:

94 Yearling and Fall Yearling Bulls – $4,088

Gary and Phyllis Eliason and Family, hosted the Annual Currant Creek Angus Ranch “Currant Genetics for Current Times” Bull Sale Tuesday April 26, 2021 at Miles City Livestock Commission-Miles City, Montana. A powerful and consistent set of bulls was offered to the buyers in the seats and a nice meal was served prior to the sale. Congratulations on a great Sale!

Lot 41 at $6,000, CCAR RESERVE H319, 3/25/20, JVC RESERVE B424 x SITZ UNCOMMON, Sold to Clyde & Tina Crawford, Baker, Montana.

Lot 1 at $5,750, CCAR 1915 PAYWEIGHT 9438, 10/5/19, PAINTROCK PAYWEIGHT 191-5 x CONNEALY EARNAN 9485, Sold to Steven Seleg, Rosebud, Montana.

Lot 57 at $5,750, CCAR GREATER H748, 3/30/20, TLC GREATER 496 x BOBCAT ALUMNI, Sold to Dallas Teini, Roundup, Montana.

Lot 31 at $5,750, CCAR WOLF MOUNTAIN H337, 4/23/20, SPA MOUNTAIN 76E x SS TRUMP B263, Sold to Clint Spencer, Fromberg, Montana.

Lot 24 at $5,500, CCAR CATTLEMAN H433, 3/29/20, PINE COULEE CATTLEMAN F308 x HOOVER DAM, Sold to Keefer Land & Livestock, Forsyth, Montana.

Lot 27 at $5,500, CCAR CATTLEMAN H436, 3/22/20, PINE COULEE CATTLEMAN x CAR INCREDIBLE, Sold to Dallas Teini, Roundup, Montana.