Currant Creek Angus Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Brady Williams



Date of Sale: April 25, 2023



Location: Miles City Livestock Commision- Miles City, MT



Auctioneer: Collin Gibbs



Average:

65 Yearling bulls $4,185



Lot 1: CCAR Outside K210, 4/2/22 by AAR Outside 5238 x SCC Roundup 1213; to Sian Land and Livestock, Pompeys Pillar, MT, $6,000.

Lot 2: CCAR Cowboy Up K211, 4/4/22 by VAR Cowboy Up 8273 x Connealy Cavalry 1149; to Lee Murnion, Jordan, MT $6,000.

Lot 3: CCAR Outside K633, 4/8/22 by AAR Outside 5238 x Vermilion Sirloin; to Paul Hofer, Colstrip, MT, $6,000.

Lot 4: CCAR Cowboy Up K617, 4/7/22 by VAR Cowboy Up 8273 x Paintrock Payweight 191-5 ; to Sian Land and Livestock, Pompeys Pillar, MT, $5,750.

Lot 59: CCAR Fortress K217, 4/28/22 by Mogck Fortress 517 x Basin HD 172X; to Cactus Cattle Co., Plevna, MT, $5,500.



Collin Gibbs and Gary Eliasson on the block.

srcurrantcreek



