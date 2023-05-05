Currant Creek Angus Spring Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Brady Williams
Date of Sale: April 25, 2023
Location: Miles City Livestock Commision- Miles City, MT
Auctioneer: Collin Gibbs
Average:
65 Yearling bulls $4,185
Lot 1: CCAR Outside K210, 4/2/22 by AAR Outside 5238 x SCC Roundup 1213; to Sian Land and Livestock, Pompeys Pillar, MT, $6,000.
Lot 2: CCAR Cowboy Up K211, 4/4/22 by VAR Cowboy Up 8273 x Connealy Cavalry 1149; to Lee Murnion, Jordan, MT $6,000.
Lot 3: CCAR Outside K633, 4/8/22 by AAR Outside 5238 x Vermilion Sirloin; to Paul Hofer, Colstrip, MT, $6,000.
Lot 4: CCAR Cowboy Up K617, 4/7/22 by VAR Cowboy Up 8273 x Paintrock Payweight 191-5 ; to Sian Land and Livestock, Pompeys Pillar, MT, $5,750.
Lot 59: CCAR Fortress K217, 4/28/22 by Mogck Fortress 517 x Basin HD 172X; to Cactus Cattle Co., Plevna, MT, $5,500.