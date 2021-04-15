Curt Miller Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 5, 2021

Location: Presho Livestock, Presho, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

39 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,649

Curt and Janet Miller with Casey and Monica and family held the annual Miller Angus Bull sale at Presho Livestock with a great crowd on hand. If you want bulls with extra length and performance, this is the sale to look at for next year. The bulls were in excellent sale condition, not over fed but very well presented. As Curt put it in his opening comments, “fat is not our thing”.

Top selling bull was lot 19, MA Incredible 019, 3/20 son of KR Incredible 8149 x KR JDJ Identity 3411 to Paul Patterson, Draper, SD at $10,000.

Lot 020, MA Incredible 020, 3/20 son of KR Incredible 8149 x TC Broadside 724 to Tyler Rankin, Draper, SD for $9,000.

Lot 023, MA Incredible 023, 3/20 son of KR Incredible 8149 x KR Incredible 8149 to Robbie Calkins, Ft. Pierre, SD for $8,500.

Lot 05, MA Whitlock 05, 3/20 son of S Whitlock 639 x Schurrtop MC to Robbie Calkins, Ft. Pierre, SD for $8,500.

Bobby Hutchinson, White River, SD got a couple Miller Angus bulls.



Paul Patterson, long time repeat Miller Angus bull buyer.

