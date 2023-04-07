Daigger-Orr Angus 35th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: April 4, 2023



Location: North Platte, NE



Auctioneer: Kyle Schow



Averages:

75 Registered Angus Bulls Avg. $6,257

31 Registered Red Angus Bulls Avg. $4,782



Sale morning was a bit brisk out but certainly folks came out to make a great crowd for the Daigger – Orr 35th Annual Production Sale. From the Registered Black Angus to the Registered Red Angus and Red Sim-Angus bulls the pens was filled with quality from end to end.



Top Bulls:



Lot 17 Orr King Henry 264 Sired by J D King Henry 045 Sold for $12,000 to Jeff Arensdorf – Tryon, NE.



Lot 24 J D King Henry 258 Sired by J D King Henry 045 Sold for $11,500 to Ole Olsen – Mullen, NE.



Lot 41 D/O 67 Charger 222 Sired by Mohnen 67 Charger Sold for $8,750 to Ten Bar Ranch – Sutherland, NE.



Lot 30 Orr Endeavor 234 Sired by RR Endeavor 9005 Sold for $8,500 to Rusty Kemp – Tyron, NE.



Lot 37 J D Stunner 210 Sired by Musgrave 316 Stunner Sold for $8,500 to Matt and Hannah Burch – Tryon, NE.



Lot 42 D/O Bravo 206 Sired by Coleman Bravo 6313 Sold for $8,500 to Matt and Hannah Burch – Tryon, NE.



Lot 12 J D Ashland 284 Sired by G A R Ashland Sold for $8,500 to Stallbaumer Farms – Oconto, NE.



David Orr on the block makes opening comments on the bulls .

SRDaiggerOrr

John Daigger in the sale ring with Pat Daigger on the block , makes comments as the sale gets underway.

srdaiggerOrr1



