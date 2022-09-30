Dakota Breeders Classic Quarter Horse Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Sept. 9, 2022

Location: Mobridge Livestock Auction, Mobridge, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

45 weanling colts avg. $3,015

1 Saddle Horse at $15,000

The Dakota Classic Breeders brought another fantastic set of colts to town again for their 23rd Annual sale. Five Arrow Quarter Horses, Broken Heart Ranch, Booth Quarter Horses, Page Mollman, along with guest consignors Bender Ranch Quarter Horses, Jesse & LaNay Dale and Double H Quarter Horses are all very progressive breeders that make up the Dakota Breeders. Colts from past sales have gone on to have very successful careers in the rodeo arena, race track and everyday ranch life.

Topping the sale was lot 19, FA Sweet Caroline, a 2018 Brown mare that sold in this sale as a weaning. She is sired by PC Leatherwood x Im Dashing from Jesse & LaNay Dale selling to Isabel, SD buyer for $15,000.

Top weanling was lot 20, BHR Turn N Burn, May, 2022 Bay Roan filly sired by A Streak of Fling x CS Flashlight mare from Broken Heart Ranch to Mission, SD buyer at $10,000.

Lot 16, FA Texas Hold Em, May 2022 Gray stud colt sired by FA Pendleton Frost x Jess Eye mare from Five Arrow Quarter Horses sold to Plano, TX buyer for $9,500.

Lot 25, BHR Speed Trap, May 2022 Palomino stud colt sired by This Guyz a Keeper out of Shake It Special mare from Broken Heart Ranch sold to Mobridge, SD buyer for $6,750

Lot 7, FA Queen of Hearts, May 2022 Bay filly sired by Assend the Train x PC Leatherwood mare from Five Arrow Quarter Horses sold to Plano, TX buyer for $6,500.

FA Monte Carlo, a fancy buckskin stud colt sired by the new Five Arrow Stallion Assend The Train, sold at the 23rd Annual Dakota Breeders Classic Horse Sale.



Lot 20, BHR Turn N Burn sired by A Streak of Fling was the top selling weanling at the Dakota Breeders Classic 23rd Annual Horse Sale.



FA Texas Hold Em, a gray stud colt sired by FA Pendelton Frost sold at the Dakota Breeders Classic Horse sale to Texas.

