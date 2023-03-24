Dal Porto Livestock/ Rancho Casino/Cox Ranch Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: March 20, 2023



Location: Purdum, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages



93 Bulls Avg. $4,634



For the first bull sale in Nebraska for Dal Porto/Rancho Casino and the Cox Ranches. The crowd on hand was very good. The day was about as good as you could ask for. People sorted through the sale offering and enjoyed a great meal. The sale offering was super good in quality.

Top Bulls:



Lot 13 DPL Corporate A33 Sired by Galaxy Corporate 0114 Sold for $11,000 to Lawrence Ginochio – Concord, CA



Lot 1 Casino Bomber V31 Sired by Casino Bomber N33 Sold for $10,000 to Kyle Contrell- Anselmo,NE



Lot 2 Casino Bomber V25 Sired by Casino Bomber N33 Sold for $10,000 to GKB Cattle – Desdemona,TX



Lot 10 CR Growth Fund 245 Sired by Deer Valley Growth Fund Sold for $10,000 to John Seeley- Dunning,NE



Lot 20 CR Big Country 233 Sired by Kraye Big Country 0179 Sold for $9,750 to Byron Cox – Purdum, NE

Rick and Missy Weber looking at the sale catalog as the sale gets underway. Along with many others in attendance for the sale.

David Dal Porto makes opening comments from the block.

