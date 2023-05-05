Day Angus Ranch 7th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Location: Faith Livestock Auction

Date: April 29, 2023

Auctioneer: Dace Harper

Averages:

68 Angus bulls avg. $5,426

Day Angus is owned by Justin and Amy Day and their large family. A big crowd gathered at Faith Livestock for their 7th annual sale. The quality of these bulls was very impressive, and so was the crowd of good cattlemen. The sale was strong from start to finish. If you haven’t been here, you need to come see this good set of Angus bulls.

Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls:

Lot 67: $10,000 to Monte Reichert, New Underwood, South Dakota – Raven Powerball 53 x Stevenson Turning Point.

Lot 69: $8,000 to Monte Reichert, New Underwood, South Dakota – Raven Powerball 53 x Showdown 7236.

Lot 19: $7,500 to Danny Price, Opal, South Dakota – SAV Renown 3439 x VDAR Showdown 7236.

Lot 68: $7,500 to Jim Wright, Parade, South Dakota – Raven Powerball 53 x Stevenson Turning Point.

Lot 74: $7,500 to Shawn Hinsz, McLaughlin, South Dakota – SAV President x VDAR Stout 1623.

B. J. Humble, Faith, South Dakota

SRDay-Angus-Humble

Donna and Tim Vig, Mud Butte, South Dakota

SRDay-Angus-Vig