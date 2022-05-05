Day Angus Ranch Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: April 30, 2022

Location: Faith Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Dace Harper

Averages:

63 Angus bulls avg. $4,230

Day Angus hosted an extra big crowd for their annual production sale. This firm produces purebred Angus bulls that have eye appeal, growth, and the ability to sire outstanding females. Yearlings and two-year-olds were in the offering. Many friends and neighbors were on hand to help make this a very good sale for Justin and Amy Day and family.

Cassie Foster sold her heading horse and all-around ranch horse, Vegas, at this sale for $12,750.

Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls:

Lot 46: $8,000 to Shawn Hinsz, McLaughlin, South Dakota – Millars Yeti 900 x Hero 6017

Lot 34: $7,500 to Shawn Hinsz, McLaughlin, South Dakota – VDAR Gallatin 1329 x B/R New Frontier 095

Lot 32: $7,500 to Brian Harper, Faith, South Dakota – VDAR Gallatin1329 x B/R New Frontier 095

Lot 7: $7,500 to Kirk Schuelke, Opal, South Dakota – Day Showstopper 1389 x GDAR Game Day 449

Lot 1: $7,000 to James Bird, Volborg, Montana – Day Showstopper 1329 x VDAR Stout 1623

Lot 36: $7,000 to Jordan Ranch, Faith, South Dakota – VDAR Gallatin1329 x VDAR Black Cedar 8380

Norman Miles, Meadow, South Dakota, bought three bulls.



Brian, Trevor and Garrett Nash, Isabel, South Dakota

