DBL Inc. 11th Annual Bull and Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: March 17, 2022
Location: The BullLodge in Fullerton,NE
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
26 Total Registered Bulls $6,038
19 Open Heifers $3,578
19 Total Registered Females $3,578
45 Reported Sale Total $5,000
Sale day for DBL Angus was a brisk and chilly day but brought in a great crowd at the bull lodge in Fullerton, NE. The bulls and females were stout from end to end, led by the high seller Lot 4 bull and Lot 302 open heifer.
Top Bulls:
Lot 4 DBL Southern Charm 144 Sold for $20,500 to Orville Skogan – Shaw , MT
Lot 1 DBL Southern Charm 104 Sold for $10,500 to Orville Skogan – Shaw, MT
Lot 2 DBL Southern Charm 131 Sold for $10,500 to Brenden Bruha – Ord, NE
Top Open Heifer:
Lot 302 DBL Lady Upshot 152 Sold for $7,000 to Ron Gilliand – Davis, CA
Lot 320 DBL Annie K 112 Sold for $6,000 to Ron Gilliand – Davis, CA
