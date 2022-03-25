DBL Inc. 11th Annual Bull and Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: March 17, 2022

Location: The BullLodge in Fullerton,NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

26 Total Registered Bulls $6,038

19 Open Heifers $3,578

19 Total Registered Females $3,578

45 Reported Sale Total $5,000

Sale day for DBL Angus was a brisk and chilly day but brought in a great crowd at the bull lodge in Fullerton, NE. The bulls and females were stout from end to end, led by the high seller Lot 4 bull and Lot 302 open heifer.

Top Bulls:

Lot 4 DBL Southern Charm 144 Sold for $20,500 to Orville Skogan – Shaw , MT

Lot 1 DBL Southern Charm 104 Sold for $10,500 to Orville Skogan – Shaw, MT

Lot 2 DBL Southern Charm 131 Sold for $10,500 to Brenden Bruha – Ord, NE

Top Open Heifer:

Lot 302 DBL Lady Upshot 152 Sold for $7,000 to Ron Gilliand – Davis, CA

Lot 320 DBL Annie K 112 Sold for $6,000 to Ron Gilliand – Davis, CA

The bulls were looking great.

