Deep Creek Angus Ranch: A Ranching Tradition for 116 Years and 6 Generations

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Dennis Ginkens

Date: Mar. 1, 2022

Location: Philip Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

66 reg. yearling and fall Angus Bulls – $9,026

280 Deep Creek Influenced commercial Heifers – $1,376

Deep Creek Angus, owned by TJ and Jeanine Gabriel, hosted a huge crowd with many repeat buyers on hand. Their ranch is located west of Ft. Pierre and north of Midland, South Dakota. The number one priority for the Gabriel family is their customers. They take care of their customers—not only guaranteeing their bulls, but offering service to them all year long.

This was a very strong sale clear through to the end. There was good demand for the commercial heifers that were influenced by the Deep Creek breeding program. Give TJ a call to visit the ranch and see the cow herd and next year’s crop of bulls.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 1: $21,000 to Daren Thorstenson, Selby, South Dakota – Sitz Stellar 726D x Connealy Impression 540C

Lot 5: $19,000 to Pine Coulee Angus, Absarokee, Montana – Deep Creek King Of Spades 833 x Connealy Arsenal 2174

Lot 15: $19,000 to CT Cattle, Midland, Dakota – Nelson Massive 6579 x Tombstone 050

Lot 7: $17,500 to Steve Thomas, Presho, South Dakota – Sitz Barricade 632F x Deep Creek Doc Holiday 433

Lot 8: $15,500 to Robert Calkins, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota – Deep Creek Gold Strike 847 x Deep Creek Woodrow 109

Lot 39: $14,500 to Thompson Ranch, Sturgis, Dakota – Deep Creek Prime Cut 898 x Basin Excitement

Lot 11: $14,000 to Roger Smith, Lake Norden, South Dakota – Sitz Stellar 726D x Connealy Reflection

Right to Flush:

Deep Creek R Susie 312: $9,000 to Raven Angus, Colome, South Dakota

T.J. Gabriel with auctioneer, Doug Dietterle.

