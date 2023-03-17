Deerings’ Cheyenne Charolais 30th Annual Ranch-Raised, Rancher Approved Bull Sale

Date: Mar. 7, 2023

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Jade Harper, Rapid City, SD

Averages:

70 Charolais bulls ave $3,846

Cheyenne Charolais is owned by Joel and Kandi Deering and his family. Their ranch is west of Wall and south of Wasta, South Dakota. A good crowd gathered to view these ranch-raised bulls who were presented in rancher condition. Cheyenne Charolais offers volume discounts.

This year Joel Deering honored Larry Andersen, Hayes, South Dakota, as his “Producer of the Year.” Larry has had good success with the Deering bulls.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 1: $7,000 to Kieth Smith, Philip, South Dakota – CC SG Hard to Forget ET x 704/ PZC Stetson

Lot 2: $7,000 to Jim Willert, Belvidere, South Dakota – BRCHE Raising Cane x 694/ Wells Line of Fire

Lot 4: $6,750 to Todd O’Connor, Philip, South Dakota – BRCHE Raising Cane x 501T/ Revelation 120

Lot 8: $6,500 to– Larry Andersen, Hayes, South Dakota – BRCHE Raising Cane x 5245/ Justice 818

Lot 3: $6,250 to Larry Andersen, Hayes, South Dakota – BRCHE Raising Cane x 155/ Pastor Bill

Lot 7: $6,250 to Leonard Andersen, Hayes, South Dakota – WCR SIR Impressive x 515/ Revelation 120

