DeGrand Angus ‘Concentrating on the Basics’ Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Brady Williams



Date of Sale: April 21, 2023



Location: Fallon County Fairgrounds- Baker, MT



Auctioneer: Colby Hales



Averages:

99 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,843





Lot 3, Degrand 2046 Confidence, 3/2/22 son of Sterling Confidence Plus 804 x Lucky 7 Special Focus 448 to Mike Sonsalla of Marmarth, ND for $8,500.



Lot 9, Degrand 2055 Justified, 3/13/22 son of KG Justified 3023 x S Summit 956 to Bar T 7 of Ekalaka, MT for $8,250.



Lot 37, Degrand 2101 Capitalist, 3/17/22 son of LD Capitalist 316 x Connealy Courage 25L to Wolff Ranch Inc. of Ekalaka, MT for $8,250.



Lot 6, Degrand 2038 Justified, 2/27/22 son of KG Justified 3023 x S A V Resource 1441 to Ray Tescher of Beach, ND for $7,500.



Lot 30, Degrand 2100 Justified, 3/17/22 son of KG Justified 3023 x S A V Final Answer 0035 to Bar T 7 of Ekalaka, MT for $7,500.

