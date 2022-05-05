DeGrand Angus ‘Concentrating on the Basics’ Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: May 2, 2022

Location: Fallon County Fairgrounds-Baker, Montana

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

93 Bulls – $3,517

After several postponements due to spring storms, DeGrand Angus charged on and hosted the Annual “Concentrating on the Basics” Bull Sale Monday May 2, 2022 at the Fallon County Fairgrounds-Baker, Montana. Cathy DeGrand along with daughters Amanda and Angela, continue to carry on the legacy of the late Art DeGrand by continuing to practice, and improve upon, the fundamentals he taught them about raising high quality functional cattle. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 7 at $9,000, DEGRAND 1015 CONFIDENCE , 2/19/21, STERLING CONFIDENCE PLUS 804 X RR 2418 HERO 0616, sold to Lucky 7 Angus-Riverton, Wyoming

Lot 3 at $7,750, DEGRAND 1035 CAPITALIST, 2/23/21, LD CAPITALIST 316 X SAV RESOURCE 1441, sold to Todd & Molly Barkley-Baker, Montana

Lot 4 at $6,500, DEGRAND 1204 CAPITALIST, 3/20/21, LD CAPITALIST 316 X TC TOTAL 8107, Sold to Wolff Ranch-Ekalaka, Montana

Lot 34 at $6,500, DEGRAND 1026 CONFIDENCE, 2/22/21, STERLING CONFIDENCE PLUS X KG HIGH REGARD, sold to Wolff Ranch-Ekalaka, Montana

Lot 10 at $6,000, DEGRAND 1039 CONFIDENCE, 2/25/21, STERLING CONFIDENCE PLUS X KG HIGH REGARD, sold to Brence Ranch-Ekalaka, Montana

Lot 32 at $6,000, DEGRAND 1099 INNOVATION, 3/11/21, MAR INNOVATION 251 X CONNEALY COURAGE, sold to Brence Ranch-Ekalaka, Montana

A customer looking over the bulls.



A nice crowd was on hand.

