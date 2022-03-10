DeJong Ranch 54th Annual Golden Plus Sale
TSLN Reps: Dennis Ginkens, Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: March 3, 2022
Location: Kimball Livestock Exchange, Kimball, SD
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Averages:
35 Maine bulls – $4,142
12 Angus bulls Avg. $4,083
10 Open Heifers Avg. $1,888
10 Pairs Avg. $2,500
1 Horse Avg. $9,000
The 54th Annual Production sale for the DeJong Ranch in Kimball, SD. Brought an excellent set of bulls and females for the offering and also a very good ranch horse to the sale.
Lot 16 DJ Fort Jackson J112 Sold for $10,000 to Craig Covey – Hamill, SD
Lot 11 DJ Fort John J113 Sold for $5,750 to Mike Willard – Colton, SD
Lot 24 PHJ Icon J48 Sold for $5,750 to Nepodal Land & Cattle – Platte, SD
Lot 12 DJ X Milliron H051 Sold for $5,500 to Ryan Kott- Platte, SD
