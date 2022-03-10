DeJong Ranch 54th Annual Golden Plus Sale

TSLN Reps: Dennis Ginkens, Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: March 3, 2022

Location: Kimball Livestock Exchange, Kimball, SD

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Averages:

35 Maine bulls – $4,142

12 Angus bulls Avg. $4,083

10 Open Heifers Avg. $1,888

10 Pairs Avg. $2,500

1 Horse Avg. $9,000

The 54th Annual Production sale for the DeJong Ranch in Kimball, SD. Brought an excellent set of bulls and females for the offering and also a very good ranch horse to the sale.

Lot 16 DJ Fort Jackson J112 Sold for $10,000 to Craig Covey – Hamill, SD

Lot 11 DJ Fort John J113 Sold for $5,750 to Mike Willard – Colton, SD

Lot 24 PHJ Icon J48 Sold for $5,750 to Nepodal Land & Cattle – Platte, SD

Lot 12 DJ X Milliron H051 Sold for $5,500 to Ryan Kott- Platte, SD



