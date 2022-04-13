Derflinger’s D Lazy T Ranch 1st Angus Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 04/06/2022

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Sales Manager: Angus Hall of Fame

Averages

55 Fall Yearling and Two Year Old Angus bulls avg. $4,777

Bucky and Marti Jo Derflinger held the 1st Annual D Lazy T Ranch Bull sale on Apr. 6 at Faith Livestock Auction. The bulls in this sale are backed by some of the top genetics in the Angus breed, along with an extremely maternal cow herd. This is a program ranchers should keep an eye on in the future.

Top selling bull was lot 15, D Lazy T The Saint 0055, 8/3/20 son of SAV Downpour 8794 x SAV Net Worth 4200 to Andris Angus Farm, Marianna, FL for $31,500.

Lot 26, D Lazy T Net Worth 0088, 8/23/20 son of SAV Net Worth 4200 x SAV Mustang 9134 to Roy & Baxter Bolden, Buffalo Gap, SD for $13,000.

Lot 16, D Lazy T Renown 0070, 8/15/20 son of SAV Renown 3439 x SAV Net Worth 4200 to Steppler Angus, Culbertson, MT for $10,000.

Lot 32, D Lazy T Hugh 0122, 9/15/20 son of SAV 004 Density 4336 x 1441 Resource 6804 RC to Cody Staiger, Golden Valley, ND for $9,500.

Lot 10, D Lazy T Frontier 0064, 8/14/20 son of SAV Pioneer 7301 x Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075 to Hewitt Ranch, Mud Butte, SD for $9,250.

Bucky Derflinger welcomed the large crowd to the Derflinger D Lazy T Ranch bull sale.

