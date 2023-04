Diamond J Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: April 17, 2023



Location: Mandan, ND



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting



Averages

63 Yearling Angus Bulls $3,921





The Hatzenbuhler family held their annual production sale April 17 at Kist Livestock in Mandan, ND. A good crowd was on hand to bid and buy on a complete set of bulls that weren’t pushed and designed for longevity.

TOP SELLING BULLS Lot 2 $6,250, DIAMOND J TOP CUT 2009, 2-20-22, son of HOOVERS TOP CUT T205 X DIAMOND J EMBLYNETTE 8064 to Lee Brandvold, Ryder, ND.

Lot 8 $6,000, DIAMOND J ROCKET MAN 2030, 2-20-22, son of E G ROCKET MAN 732E X DIAMOND J LUTHERIA 6226, to James Pearson, Webster, SD.

Lot 34 DIAMOND J 44 MAG 2073, 2-24-22, son of HOOVER 44 MAG X DIAMOND J MYRTLE 5304, to Alecia Tishmack New Leipzig, ND.

Lot 23 $5,500 DIAMOND J LEADMAN 2042, 2-20-22, son of HOOVER LEADMAN X DIAMOND J ESTHER 9044, to Terry Harpole, Tuttle, ND.

Lot 10 $5,250 DIAMOND J TRACT 2043, 2-20-22, son of SAV TRACT 9127 X DIAMOND J MARGIE 7341, to Lee Brandvold, Ryder, ND.

Lot 7 $5,250 DIAMOND J TOP CUT 2066, 2-23-22, son of HOOVERS TOP CUT T205 X DIAMOND J BLACKBIRD LADY 5363, to Troy Hoff, Flasher, ND



Stephanie Hatzenbuhler introduces her family and crew

Ron Schlosser of Mandan bought several Diamond J bulls

Laudi Griffin of Oberon, ND, picked up a couple bulls.

