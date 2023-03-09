DK Red Angus Sale Report
TSLN Rep: Chance Glass
Date of Sale: March 4, 2023
Location: Williston, ND
Auctioneer: Amber Haugland
Averages:
72 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $4,119
40 Registered Red Angus Heifers – $2,244
85 Commercial Red Angus Open Heifers – $1,785
The Kueffler family of DK Red Angus held their annual production sale March 4 at Sitting Bull Auction in Williston, ND. The Sitting Bull Auction barn was packed with returning and new customers. DK Red Angus sold 72 docile, easing keeping bulls and a nice uniform set of registered females.
Top Selling Bulls & Heifers:
Lot 8, DK Township K887, February 14, 2022 son of Red U2 Township 17G x DK Miss Direct F87 to Caitlyin Schilke of Alamo, ND, for $9,250. This bull has a BW of 80 lbs, WW of 706 lbs and ADG of 3.07 lbs/day.
Lot 10, DK Township K662, February 9, 2022 son of Red U2 Township 17G x DK Miss Rolling F266 to Steve MacDonald of Jordan, MT for $8,750. Lot 10 has a BW of 96 lbs, WW of 675 lbs and ADG of 2.75 lbs/day.
Lot 38, DK Fritz K666, March 11, 2022 son of Fritz Warden 412F x DK Miss Oly B266 to Missouri River Red Angus of Watford City, ND for $6,500. This bull has a BW of 79 lbs, WW of 711 lbs and ADG of 2.89 lbs/day.
Lot 20, DK Captain K013, March 5, 2022 son of Pie Captain 057 x DK Miss Fritz H313 to Cloverdale Ranch of Redstone, MT for $6,250. Lot 20 has a BW of 84 lbs, WW of 718 lbs and ADG of 3.46 lbs/day.
Lot 79, DK Miss Toppick K642, March 18, 2022 daughter of Willow Top Pick 75-1919 x DKK Mis Eagle F 246. Sold to Missouri River Red Angus of Watford City, ND for $4,750.
Lot 78 DK Miss Escobar K840, March 18, 2022 daughter of Red U2Q Escobar 100H x DK Miss Thunder F640 to Missouri River Red Angus of Watford City, ND for $4,600.