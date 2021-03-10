Doll Ranch 41st Annual Charolais and Simmental Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 2, 2021

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

92 Charolais Bulls – $5,049

62 Simmental Bulls – $5,169

5 Registered Charolais open heifers – $3,600

5 Registered Simmental open heifers – $5,688

Comments

The Doll brothers, Charles, Harlan and David along with their families hosted the 41st Doll Ranch Production Sale at Kist Livestock on a beautiful spring like day. If you want powerful, deep bodied, thick Charolais and Simmental bulls, this is the sale to attend. Doll Ranch sale offering was very well represented in both traditional white Charolais with a large offering of red factor Charolais. The same with the Simmentals, offering a large selection of both black and red Simmental. The best of bulls from both breeds to work for most cattlemen.

TOP SELLING CHAROLAIS BULLS:

Lot 49. $21,500, DCR Mr. Heavy Power H236, March2, 2020, WCF Mr. Silver Gun 467 x SCR Tuffy 0119, Legacy Charolais Ranch, Blackfoot, ID.

Lot 8. $10,500, DCR Mr. Huntsman H27, February 3, 2020, Lt Affinity 6221 PLD x WCF Mr. Silver Gun 467, MW Farms, Bell Buckle, TN.

TOP SELLING SIMMENTAL BULLS:

Lot 119. $24,000, DCR Mr. Hang Over H238, March 3, 2020, CDI Radical 267F x LBR Crockett R81, Kenner Simmentals, Leeds, ND.

Lot 132. $10,000, DCR Mr. Huckleberry H410, March 14, 2020, RFS Bulletproof B42 x WFL Mr. Westway 50X, Larry Wolford, Devils Lake, ND.

TOP SELLING CHAROLAIS HEIFER:

Lot 176. $5,520, DCR MS Lady Gun H467, March 20, 2020, WCF Mr. Silver Gun 524 x JWX Silver Buckle 524U, Callahan Dairy, Royal City, WA.

TOP SELLING SIMMENTAL HEIFER:

Lot 177. $10,000, DCR Miss Attraction H100 ET, February 14, 2020, DCR Mr. Main Attraction E18 x W/C United 956Y, Kunkel Simmentals, New Salem, ND.

Brent Kuss, Woodworth, ND with Mark and Joe Bata, Adams, ND. Doll Ranch bull buyers.



Mark, Tim and Kelly Doll, New Salem, ND supported the family by purchasing Doll Ranch bulls.

