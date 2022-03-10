Doll Ranch 42nd Annual Charolais and Simmental Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 1, 2022

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

92 Charolais Bulls – $5,682

5 Charolais Open Heifers – $5,350

58 Simmental Bulls – $5,427

2 Simmental Open Heifers – $2,750

The Doll Ranch held their 42nd Annual Charolais & Simmental Production Sale at Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND of Mar. 1. This is a powerful set of performance bulls in both the Charolais and Simmental breeds. Big stout bulls that will add pounds to your calf crop. If you need to add performance to your calf crop Doll Ranch is the place to go.

TOP SELLING CHAROLAIS BULLS:

Lot 50. $34,000, DCR Mr Silver State J249, March 1, 2021, WCF Mr Silver Gun 467 x IKE All State 3159, Kelly Dee Callahan, Royal City, WA.

Lot 3. $15,000, DCR Mr Carbon Copy J7, January 30, 2021, TR CAG Carbon Copy 7630E ET x WCF Mr Silver Gun 467, Semex, AB, Canada.

Lot 6. $14,500, DCR Mr Wrangler J15, January 31, 2021, WR Wrangler W601 x PVF Ridge 7142, Raile Charolais, St. Francis, KS.

TOP SELLING SIMMENTAL BULLS:

Lot 128. $25,000, DCR Mr Jungle King J169, February 21, 2021, KS Vanderbilt G220 x DCR Mr Moon Shine X102, Bata Bros., Adams, ND and Triple H Simmentals, Hannaford, ND

Lot 141. $11,000, DCR Mr Journeyman J315, March 7, 2021, DCR Mr Gizzmo Red G380 x LFE Red Ticket 340Z, Skip Rau, Selby, SD

Doll Ranch is a family operation consisting of brothers, Charles, Harlan and David along with their families.



Koenig Ranch, Carson, ND and Vandenburg Ranch, Flasher, ND at the Doll Ranch sale.

