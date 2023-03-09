Doll Ranch Charolais & Simmental 43rd Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 7, 2023
Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND
Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar
Averages
87 Charolais Bulls – $5,256
4 Charolais Heifers – $4,937
61 Simmental Bulls – $5,889
5 Simmental Heifers – $3,800
TOP SELLING CHAROLAIS BULLS:
Lot 63, DCR Mr Kenworth K286, March 2, 2022 son of WCF Mr Silver Gun 467 x Turnbulls Double-Take 503D to Vedvei Charolais, Lake Preston, SD for $13,500.
Lot 44, DCR Mr Kinko Man K210, February 22, 2022 son of TR CAG Carbon Copy 7630E ET x LT Ransom 8644 to Roy Farms Charolais, Stockton, KS for $13,500.
Lot 47, DCR Mr Kodiak K226, February 24, 2022 son of LT Patriot 4004 PLD x WCF Mr Silver Gun 467 to C-B Charolais, Montpelier, ND for $12,000
TOP SELLING SIMMENTAL BULLS:
Lot 117, DCR Mr Killian K70, February 6, 2022 son of Red PB, DCR Mr Hard Impact H69 x IR Imperial D948 to Traxinger Simmentals, Houghton, SD for $33,000.
Lot 150, DCR Mr Kentrell K413, March 17, 2022 son of Red PB, DCR Mr Hang Over H238 x KS Bases Loaded B47to Traxinger Simmentals, Houghton, SD for $18,500
Lot 106, DCR Mr Kosmo K2 ET, January 25, 2022, Black PB, DCR Mr Exclusive E28 x MCM Top Grade 018X, Craig Olsen, Mandan, ND for $15,000.