Duppong’s Willow Creek 29th Annual Angus Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: June 20, 2022

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

81 Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,747

6 Registered Angus Open Heifers – $6,208

99 Commercial Angus Open Heifers – $1,765

What a great sale for the Duppong Family as they held their 29th Annual Willow Creek Farms “Born to Perform” Angus bull sale. This sale was originally scheduled to be held at the ranch near Glen Ullin, ND a week earlier, but the back to back weekend blizzards leading up to the sale brought some much needed moisture and plenty of mud, so the sale was moved to Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND.

Lot 17, Duppong Resilient 102, February 16, 2021 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Musgrave Blaster 1681, to Triple C Angus, Colome, SD for $20,000.

Lot 9, Duppong Stunner 1218, March 17, 2021 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner x Koupal Advance 28 to Lindskov Ranch, Isabel, SD for $16,000.

Lot 18, Duppong Resilient 121, February 21, 2021 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Connealy Countdown to Lindskov Ranch, Isabel, SD for $16,000.

Lot 16, Duppong Resilient 134, February 23, 2021 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Baldridge Command C036 to ELK Angus, Buffalo, WY for $15,000.

Lot 22, Duppong Resilient 1137, March 7, 2021 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x TC Franklin 619 to Jon Brown, Devils Lake, ND for $15,000.

Lot 10, Duppong Stunner 1182, March 12, 2021 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner x SAV Inspection 5132 to Evenson Angus Ranch, Hettinger, ND for $13,500.

Top selling heifer was lot 102, WC Mary 101, Feb. 12, 2021 daughter of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Musgrave Blaster 1681 to Ron Gilliland, Davis, CA for $10,500.

Chance Tobin, Plankinton, SD selected several Duppong bulls.



Leary Angus, Caledonia, MN, got a couple Duppong Willow Creek bulls.

