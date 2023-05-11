Duppong’s Willow Creek Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: May 5, 2023



Location: Mandan ND



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

95 Yearling Angus Bulls $7,153

7 Reg. Yearling Angus Heifers $5,607

90 Com. Yearling Angus Heifers $2,166





The Duppong Family held their 30th Annual Angus Bull and Female Production Sale on May 5, 2023, at Kist Livestock in Mandan, N.D. A large crowd was on hand to support this hard working outfit. The bar was set high with quality in the offering with most of the bulls and females being sired by the breeds most reliable sires. Congratulations on a great sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 12, $20,000, DUPPONG CAPITALIST 2211, 3-15-22 son of LD CAPITALIST 316 X MCATL BLACKBIRD 831-1378, to Lindskov’s LT Ranch Isabel, SD.

Lot 35, $20,000 DUPPONG STELLER 284, 3-2-22 son of SITZ STELLER 726D X WC BLACKCAP 4155 271, to Lindskov’s LT Ranch Isabel, S.D.

Lot 1, $16,000 DUPPONG RAINMAKER 2180, 3-12-22 son of WCF RAINMAKER 954 X WC FANNIW 868, to Dohrmann Cattle Co. Taylor, N.D.

Lot 58 $15,500 DUPPONGS TAHOE 2149, 3-8-22 son of TEHAMA TAHOE B767 X WC QUEEN ANN 0234, to Jamyson Fischer, Tappen, N.D.

Lot 82, $15,000 DUPPONG STUNNER 276, 3-2-22 son of MUSGRAVE 316 STUNNER X WC BULLSEYE 3163 983, to Robert Ellingson, Britton, S.D.

TOP SELLING HEIFER

Lot 109, $10,000 DUPPONG FLORA 2186 , 3-12-22 daughter of SITZ STELLER 726D X WC SUMMIT 333 146-L, to Steve Smith, Lehi, UT.



Customers going through the bulls ahead of the sale.

Leary Angus from Caledonia MN bought several Duppong Bulls.

