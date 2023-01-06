Edgar Bros. Angus 2 Year Old Bull Sale

External Email. Caution.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Dec, 28, 2022

Location: Faith Livestock, Faith, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages

20 Two-Year-Old Angus bulls – $4,475





This was a nice, small offering of age advantaged bulls from the Edgar Bros. Angus program. Bulls had all breeding soundness exams and sold with the standard Edgar Bros. guarantee. Nice set of proven two year old bulls.



Top selling bull was lot 213, EB Renown 448 R434, 3/21 son of MW Renown 448 RWN X 338 x Vermilion X Factor to Jim Walker, Reva, SD at $5,750.



Lot 211, EB Prospector 228 T680, 3/21 son of CW Charms Prospector 228 x Vermilion Boss Z090 to Marty Burgee, Dupree, SD at $5,250.



Four bulls sold at $5,000 each:

Lot 214, EB Teddy S577, 2/21 son of EB Teddy to Marty Burgee, Dupree, SD.

Lot 224, EB Rainmaker 4404 U747 02176, 3/21 son of EB Rainmaker 4404 U747 to Clint Fordyce, Faith, SD.

Lot 225, EB Renown 448 T658, 3/21 son of MW Renown 448 RWN X 338 to Tim O’Leary,Timber Lake, SD

Lot 227, EB Teddy 4115 R419, 3/21 son of EB Teddy R419 to Carol Walker, Faulkton, SD.

