Sale Report: Edgar Brothers Angus

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 24, 2022

Location: at the ranch, Rockham, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

165 Angus Bulls – $7,245

15 Registered Open Heifers – $2,453

362 Angus commercial Angus Open heifers – $1,165

173 Commercial Angus Bred Angus Heifers – $1,793

23 Commercial open F1 baldies – $1,239

Great day at the Edgar Brothers Annual Bull Sale. The sale facility was full of many repeat and many new buyers to bid on a nice set of Angus bulls and females.

Lot 2 at $130,000, EB JB 1504, Dob 1-9-2021, Reg 20090226, EB Rip 2176, x MBG Ruby 1504, sold to Dixieland Angus, Charlotte, South Carolina and Richard Angus, Belfield, North Dakota.

Lot 5 at $50,000, EB DUTTON B949, Dob 1-2-2021, Reg 20142230, Sitz Resilent 10208 x EB Erica B949, sold to Nathan Heim ST Charles, Minnesota and Rock Creek Cattle Company, Plano, Illinois.

Lot 1 at $20,000, EB RICHARD U7148, Dob 1-13-2021, Reg 20095271, KR Quality 8525 x SE Century U7148, sold to 4M Angus Blue Hill, Nebraska.

Lot 6 at $20,000 EB TEDDY 026 673, Dob 1-1-2021, Reg 20081417, EB Teddy x MB Elaine Elba 026, sold to Hilltop Angus Farm , Bowdle, South Dakota.

Lot 20 at $19,000, EB RESILIENT B953, Dob 1-2-2021, Reg 20142222, Sitz Resilient 10208 x EB Dazy Wilma B953, sold to BB Cattle Company, Connell, Washington.

Lot 182 at $9,500, EB DIAMOND C1227 Dob 2-3-2021, Reg 20097582, Conley Express 7811 x SE Diamond 02176, sold to Dixieland Angus, Charlotte South Carolina

Great crowd for the Edgar Brothers sale.

