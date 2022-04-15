Ekstrum Simmentals & Simm Genetics

TSLN Rep: Curt Westland

Date of Sale: 02/05/2022

Location: At the ranch Kimball, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Tupper

Averages: 36 yearling bulls $4,726

Comments

The Ekstrums brought an exceptional set Simmental and Sim X bulls to offer to the public. These bulls are backed by 50 years of raising, 60 years of AIing and performance testing. They were a very balanced and uniform set of stout made powerful bulls, both red and black, loaded with performance and maternal qualities!

High selling bull was Lot 5, EKR MANIFESTO 125J son of WS PROCLAMATION x CCE EKR MS TC 125Y sold to Tracy Burgod, Ipswitch, SD for $7,750

Lot 17 also brought $7,750 EKR COMMISSIONER 532J son of LFE THE RIDDLER 323B x CCE EKR MS POWER LOAD 532C and went to Robert & Janet Bosworth, Plankinton, SD. They also purchased lots 30 & 31 for $7,500 each.

Lot 23 EKR RED LIGHTNING 730G son of SUNNY VALLEY THUNDER 56G x EKR MS PIONEER 730E to Cody Frei, Halliday, ND.

Tim Tatrault, St. Onge, SD looking over the Ekstrom bulls.

