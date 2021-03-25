Evenson Angus 41st Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 18, 2021

Location: Lemmon Livestock, Lemmon, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

70 Yearling Bulls – $5,468

39 Fall Bulls – $4,346

Beautiful weather, great people and excellent cattle combined to make the 41st Annual Evenson Angus Production Sale one of their best ever.

This was the most impressive set of yearling and fall bulls offered for sale by Evenson Angus. Bulls with a little more frame, but extremely thick and long bodied. The scan data on some of the top selling bulls will top the breed in many categories.

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 086-$25,000, Evenson Southern Charm 086, February 20, 2020 son of Bubs Southern Charm AA31 x Evenson Stetson 693, sold to Frey Angus Ranch, Granville, ND.

Lot 0160-$19,000, Evenson Commodor 0160, March 8, 2020 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x Connealy Black Granite, sold to Graff Angus, Ogallala, NE and Cedar Top Ranch, Stapleton, NE.

Lot 0114-$19,000, Evenson Commodore 0114, February 28, 2020 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x TC Vance 011, sold to Edgar Bros., Rockham, SD.

Lot 007-$11,000, Evenson Commodore 007, February 1, 2020 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x LT Forefront 6088, sold to Bruns Angus, Madison, SD & Forgey Angus, Dallas, SD.

Lot 078-$10,500, Evenson Southern Charm 078, February 18, 2020 son of Bubs Southern Charm AA31 x KG High Regard 2073, sold to Mandan Lake Ranch, Center, ND.

Frey Angus, Lynn Frey and nephew Dusty were all thumbs up with the purchase of lot 086, a Southern Charm son that had a IMF ration of 147 and Ribeye ratio of 121.



Dylan and Dean Schmeling, Dickinson, ND visit with Howard Sadowsky at the Evenson Angus sale.

