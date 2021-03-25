Evenson Angus 41st Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 18, 2021
Location: Lemmon Livestock, Lemmon, SD
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Averages:
70 Yearling Bulls – $5,468
39 Fall Bulls – $4,346
Beautiful weather, great people and excellent cattle combined to make the 41st Annual Evenson Angus Production Sale one of their best ever.
This was the most impressive set of yearling and fall bulls offered for sale by Evenson Angus. Bulls with a little more frame, but extremely thick and long bodied. The scan data on some of the top selling bulls will top the breed in many categories.
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 086-$25,000, Evenson Southern Charm 086, February 20, 2020 son of Bubs Southern Charm AA31 x Evenson Stetson 693, sold to Frey Angus Ranch, Granville, ND.
Lot 0160-$19,000, Evenson Commodor 0160, March 8, 2020 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x Connealy Black Granite, sold to Graff Angus, Ogallala, NE and Cedar Top Ranch, Stapleton, NE.
Lot 0114-$19,000, Evenson Commodore 0114, February 28, 2020 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x TC Vance 011, sold to Edgar Bros., Rockham, SD.
Lot 007-$11,000, Evenson Commodore 007, February 1, 2020 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x LT Forefront 6088, sold to Bruns Angus, Madison, SD & Forgey Angus, Dallas, SD.
Lot 078-$10,500, Evenson Southern Charm 078, February 18, 2020 son of Bubs Southern Charm AA31 x KG High Regard 2073, sold to Mandan Lake Ranch, Center, ND.
