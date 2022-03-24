Evenson Angus 42nd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 17, 2022

Location: Lemmon Livestock Auction, Lemmon, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

56 Yearling Bulls – $4,433

45 Fall Bulls – $4,283

Very nice day for the Evenson families. Brothers Bill and Wally along with Wally’s son Rodney brought a top notch set of bulls to town for their 42nd annual sale. The offering included both yearling and 18 month old Angus bulls. Bulls with extra growth, performance and calving ease.

Lot 0440, Evenson Commodore 0440, August 12, 2020 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x HA Prime Cut, to Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch, Bowman, ND for $12,500.

Lot 0458, Evenson Commodore 0458, August 21, 2020 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x SSAF Tiger 305 to David Sadowsky, Manning, ND for $10,000.

Lot 182, Evenson Commodore 182, February 17, 2021 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x SSAF Tiger 305 to Tracy Martin, Fargo, ND for $9,500.

Lot 1163, Evenson Everest 1163, March 6, 2021 son of Evenson Everest 964 x TW ELA Image Maker 406X to Lee Miller, Glen Ullin, ND for $9,500.

Lot 152, Evenson Commodore 152, February 13, 2021 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x Evenson Stetson 100X to Jacki Christman, Hettinger, ND for $8,000.

Eric Arneson, Meadow, SD got a few Evenson Angus bulls.



Rodney Evenson was the spokesman for the 42nd Annual Evenson Angus sale.

