Fast-Dohrman-Strommen 51st Annual Angus Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 12, 2022

Location: Kist Livestock Auction, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

84 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,643

Fast-Strommen Angus once again teamed up with Dohrmann Cattle Co. to preset the 51st Annual Fast-Dohrmann-Strommen Angus production sale at Kist Livestock Auction, Mandan, ND. This was a big, powerful set of bulls, the kind that will add to pounds to your calf crop and leave excellent replacement females.

Lot 38, Fast Revitalize 191, February 18, 2021 son of SAV Renew 8132 x Connealy Power Pro 370 at $15,000 to Musgrave Angus, New Salem, IL

Lot 75, DCC Outrider 136, February 20, 2021 son of HA Outrider 9672 x Peak Dot Bold 669Y to Marlin Rambousek, Dickinson, ND for $12,500.

Lot 1, Fast Homesteader 123, February 1, 2021 son of Fast-Strommen Payweight 845 x MGR Treasure to Kevin Sailer, Dodge, ND for $12,000.

Lot 43, Strommen Cha-Ching 192, February 19, 2021 son of Fast Cha-Ching 97 x Sitz Reload 411C to Hunter Duckwitz, Belfield, ND for $12,000.

Lot 37, Fast Renew 188, February 17, 2021 son of SAV Renew 8132 x Connealy Power Pro 370 to Dave Kraenzel, Hebron, ND for $11,500.

LJ Dohrmann, Dorhmann Cattle Co.



Jon DeKrey and Cole Fettig, Tappen, ND at the Fast-Dohrmann-Strommen sale.

