Fast – Dohrman – Strommen Angus 52nd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: March 31, 2023



Location: Kist Livestock Auction, Mandan, ND



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

81 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $6,673



It was a great day for Richard and Jamie Fast, LJ and Janet Dohrman and Jeremy and Rachel Strommen for their 52nd Annual Production Sale. This sale was postponed from their regular date earlier in March because of another ND blizzard. They brought a great set of big, stout bulls to town.



Lot 35, Fast Fair-N-Square 239, February 9, 2022 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x MGR Treasure to Darrell Howard, Dunn Center, ND, for $35,000.



Lot 11, Fast Just Cause 215, January 28, 2022 son of KG Just Cause x MGR Treasure to Brett Hahne, Ashley, ND, for $19,000.



Lot 56, DCC Guarantee 218, February 18, 2022 son of Crawford Guarantee 9137 x Connealy Earnan 076E to Marlin Ramousek, Dickinson, ND, for $16,000.



Lot 55, DCC Outrider 222, February 19, 2022 son of HA Outrider 9672 x Musgrave Big Sky to ND buyer for $11,500.



Lot 81, DCC Apache 264, March 13, 2022 son of Musgrave Apache 228-555 x VAR Tundra 724 to Duane Zent, Lefor, ND, for $10,500.



Rowdy Strommen led the Pledge of Allegiance to start the 52nd Annual Fast-Dohrman-Strommen Angus sale.

srfastRowdy











Brett Hahne, Ashley, ND picked up a top herd sire prospect at the Fast-Dohrman-Strommen Angus sale.

srfastHahne





Michael Welch, Bismarck, ND got some bulls Fast-Dohrman-Strommen sale.

srfastWelch







Hintz’s from Hanover, ND, Fast-Dohrman-Strommen Angus bull buyers.

srfast-Hintz



