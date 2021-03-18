Fast-Dohrmann-Strommen Angus 50th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 13, 2021

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

84 Yearling Bulls – $5,188

Fast Angus, Richard and Jamie Fast, Dohrmann Angus, LJ & Janet Dohrmann and Strommen Angus, Jeremy & Rachel Strommen celebrated their 50th Annual sale at Kist Livestock on Mar. 13. If you like bulls with a little more frame, but packed with thickness, calving ease and performance, this is a sale to get on your list.

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 68. $13,000, DCC Stunner 030, Feb. 22, 2020, son of Musgrave 316 Stunner x Basin Payweight 1682, to David Sailer, Dodge, ND.

Lot 76. $12,000, DCC Apached 032, Feb. 23, 2020, son of Musgrave Apache 228-555 x SAV Recharge 3436, to Marlin Rambousek, Dickinson, ND.

Lot 10. $11,500, Fast Treasure 05, Jan. 28, 2020, son of MGR Treasure x S Whitlock 179, to John DeKrey, Tappen, ND.

Lot 19, $11,500, Feb. 7, 2020, son of Fast Treasure 023, February 7, 2020, MGR Treasure x Fast Capitalist 414, to Kevin Sailer, Dodge, ND.

Lot 58. $11,500, DCC Growth Fund 011, Feb. 16, 2020, son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x SAV Revere 1180, to TNT Angus, Rocklake, ND and Mrnak Ranch, Bowman, ND.