Fawcetts’ Elm Creek Ranch Bull Sale

These F1 Baldy were a highlight of the Fawcett's Elm Creek Ranch sale.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Feb. 13, 2023



Location: Sale held at the ranch near Ree Heights, SD



Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar



Averages:

42 Yearling Bulls – $7,554

39 Two-Yr. Old Bulls – $5,635

23 Registered Open Heifers – $5,054

70 Commercial Open Heifers – $1,600

73 F1 BWF Open Heifers – $1,887





Fawcetts Elm Creek Ranch presented a very nice set of Hereford bulls, females and F1 baldy heifers for their annual sale held at the ranch south of Ree Heights, SD. This is a family operation that has been a major player in the Hereford industry for several generations. They produce cattle that can not only win in the show-ring, but excel in the breeding pasture.



TOP YEARLING BULLS:

Lot 71, ECR 9170 Endure 2178, March 1, 2022 son of Pyramid Daybreak 9170 x NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET, to Iowa buyer at $33,000.



Lot 66, ECR 173 Endure 2175 ET, March 2, 2022, son of NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET x TH 122 711 Victor 719T to South Dakota buyer for $16,000



Lot 32, ECR 238 Fortified 2113, February 27, 2022, son of NJW 84B 4040 Fortified 238F x AH JDH Cracker Jack 26U ET to South Dakota buyer for 10,000.



Lot 34, ECR 0136 Domino 2106, February 25, 2022, son of CL 1 Domino 0136H x ECR Extra Deep 4264 ET to South Dakota buyer at $10,000



TOP SELLING TWO-YR. OLD BULL:



Lot 93, ECR 8014 Advance 1336, March 31, 2021, son of ECR 628 Advance 8014 x Dakitch 127W HWY 200 115B to South Dakota buyer at $9,500.

Dan Hight, White River, SD, repeat Fawcett’s Elm Creek bull buyer.

Beautiful day at Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch to look over the bulls.

