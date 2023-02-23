Fawcetts’ Elm Creek Ranch Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Feb. 13, 2023
Location: Sale held at the ranch near Ree Heights, SD
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Averages:
42 Yearling Bulls – $7,554
39 Two-Yr. Old Bulls – $5,635
23 Registered Open Heifers – $5,054
70 Commercial Open Heifers – $1,600
73 F1 BWF Open Heifers – $1,887
Fawcetts Elm Creek Ranch presented a very nice set of Hereford bulls, females and F1 baldy heifers for their annual sale held at the ranch south of Ree Heights, SD. This is a family operation that has been a major player in the Hereford industry for several generations. They produce cattle that can not only win in the show-ring, but excel in the breeding pasture.
TOP YEARLING BULLS:
Lot 71, ECR 9170 Endure 2178, March 1, 2022 son of Pyramid Daybreak 9170 x NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET, to Iowa buyer at $33,000.
Lot 66, ECR 173 Endure 2175 ET, March 2, 2022, son of NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET x TH 122 711 Victor 719T to South Dakota buyer for $16,000
Lot 32, ECR 238 Fortified 2113, February 27, 2022, son of NJW 84B 4040 Fortified 238F x AH JDH Cracker Jack 26U ET to South Dakota buyer for 10,000.
Lot 34, ECR 0136 Domino 2106, February 25, 2022, son of CL 1 Domino 0136H x ECR Extra Deep 4264 ET to South Dakota buyer at $10,000
TOP SELLING TWO-YR. OLD BULL:
Lot 93, ECR 8014 Advance 1336, March 31, 2021, son of ECR 628 Advance 8014 x Dakitch 127W HWY 200 115B to South Dakota buyer at $9,500.