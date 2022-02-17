Fawcetts Elm Creek Ranch “The Ranchers Kind” Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Feb. 14, 2022
Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Ree Heights, SD
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Averages:
46 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $6,233
40 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls – $6,068
1 Yearling Angus Bull – $6,000
1 Two Year Old Angus Bull – $6,500
73 Yearling Open Baldy F1 Heifers – $1,668
Comments
Great sale for Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch for their annual bull sale. Great sunny day with excellent set of yearling and two year old Hereford bulls with a couple Angus thrown in. The commercial F1 baldy heifers were some of the best to sell on the region.
Top selling bull was lot 14, ECR 238 Fortified 1002, 2/21 son of NJW 84B 4040 Fortified 238F x UPS Sensation 2296 ET to Sioux Falls, SD buyer at $21,000.
Lot 41, ECR 8923 Advance 1226, 2/21 son of ECR 628 Ivys Advance 8923 ET x HH Advance 2029Z ET to Cainsville, MO buyer at $12,000.
Lot 61, ECR 8055 Domino 0402, 4/20 son of ECR 6305 Domino 8055 x CL 1 Domino 2109Z to Columbia, SD buyer at $11,500.
Lot 80, ECR 6017 Domino 0681, 5/20 son of ECR 3131 Domino 6017 x ECR AL Ree Heights 3003 ET to Florence, SD buyer at $9,500.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User