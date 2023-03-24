Feddes Red Angus & C-T Red Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Brady Williams



Date of Sale: March 13, 2023



Location: At the ranch, Manhattan, Montana



Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe



Averages:

131 Bulls – $5,822



It was a nice day in Manhattan, Montana for a successful bull sale. The yearling Red Angus bulls were in good condition and well received by the buyers. Congratulations on a great sale.

Top selling bulls:

Lot 3, $39,000, 1/17/22 C-T Reputable 2010 sired by C-T Reputation 0094 x 3SCC DomainA163. Purchased by Hansign Ranch, Pierre, SD.

Lot 2, $30,000, 2/18/22 Feddes Reputation 093-2310, sired by C-T Reputation 0094 x 5L Bourne117-48A. Purchased by Weber Red Angus & Charolais, Wagner, SD.

Lot 12, $20,000, 1/16/22 Feddes Rocket 091-2202, sired by C-T Red Rock 5033 x 5L Bourne117-48A. Purchased by Scott Hartman, Newark, NY.

Lot 16, $17,500, 2/6/22 Feddes Reputation 0100-2282, sired by C-T Reputation 0094 x Laso Front Row X37D. Purchased by Watkins Cattle Company, Harrison, AR.

Lot 1, $14,000, 2/4/22 C-T Markets Up 2119, sired by Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x C-T Red Rock 5033. Purchased by Diamond P Cattle Company, Sebree, KY.





