Feddes Red Angus & C-T Red Angus ‘Where Performance Meets Maternal!’ Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 14, 2022

Location: Feddes Red Angus Ranch-Manhattan, Montana

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Averages:

116 Bulls – $5,507

Beautiful spring weather on hand for the Feddes Red Angus and C-T Red Angus ‘Where Performance Meets Maternal!’ Annual Production Sale, held Monday, March 14, 2022, at the ranch near Manhattan, Montana. The Feddes and DeBoer families work hard to provide their customers with quality cattle featuring balanced traits, lots of body, and great dispositions. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 4 at $20,000, C-T RED ROCK 1022, DOB 1/20/21, C-T RED ROCK 5033 x C-T DOMINATE 7067, Sold to Weber Red Angus-Wagner, South Dakota

Lot 8 at $16,000, C-T SENECA 1012, DOB 1/17/21, RREDS SENECA 731C x 5L INDEPENDENCE 560-298Y, Sold to McClune Marketing-Perkins, Oklahoma

Lot 7 at $11,000, FEDDES SENECA D82-1235, DOB 1/28/21, RREDS SENECA 731C x BIEBER MAK MIMI 7249, Sold to Jim Jones-New Kinsington, PA

Lot 112 at $10,000, C-T RED MARK 1015, DOB 1/17/21, C-T RED MARK 9003 x C-T FIREFLY 9005, Sold to Riley Garrigan-Dupree, South Dakota

Lot 58 at $9750, C-T RED ROCK 1005, DOB 1/14/21, C-T RED ROCK 5033 x 5l bourne 117-48A, Sold to Kerri paddock-Douglas, Wyoming

6 additional bulls were sold for $9,000 to various buyers

Bob Morton L , was on hand to help out with orders.

