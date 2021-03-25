Feddes Red Angus & C-T Red Angus “Where Performance Meets Maternal” Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 22, 2021

Location: At the Ranch-Manhattan, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

122 Yearling Bulls – $,5082

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

On Monday March 22, 2021 the Feddes and DeBoer Familes held the Annual Feddes Red Angus and C-T Red Angus “Where Performance Meets Maternal” Production sale at the Ranch in Manhattan, Montana. Both operations maintain the same philosophies when it comes to raising Red Angus cattle and have a long history of working together. Buyers came from both near and far to purchase cattle and an excellent meal was served prior to the sale. Congratulations to both families on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $42,000, C-T THE ROCK 0094, DOB 2/8/20, #4296453, C-T RED ROCK 5033 x C-T LINSEY 8119, Sold to Overmiller Red Angus, Smith Center, Kansas.

Lot 19 at $12,000, FEDDES BOURNE E31-0269, DOB 2/5/20, #4289047, 5L BOURNE 117-48A x FEDDES BLOCKANA C31-E31, Sold to Green Mountain Red Angus, Three Forks, Montana.

Lot 8 at $10,000, C-T MARKSMAN 0018, DOB 1/26/20, #4296437, LELAND MARKSMAN 6629 x C-T MISS PAN 8010, Sold to Pacific Cascade Farms, Eatonville, Washington.

Lot 4 at $8,500, C-T ON THE MARK 0015, DOB 1/24/20, #4296429, LELAND MARKSMAN 6629 x C-T MONTANA 8113, Sold to Green Agra-Capital LLC, Belgrade, Montana.

Lot 10 at $8,500, C-T PERFORMANCE 0135, DOB 2/27/20, #4296309, C-T DOMINATE 7067 x C-T TINA 6034, Sold to Green Mountain Red Angus, Three Forks, Montana.

Lot 13 at $8,500, FEDDES MERLIN D52-0243, DOB 1/30/20, #4289087, WFL MERLIN 018A x FEDDES BLOCKANA A56-D52, Sold to Knoll Red Angus, Big Timber, Montana.

Chuck Feddes and Craig DeBoer made a few opening remarks

