Feist Gelbvieh 33rd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 8, 2021

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

45 Gelbvieh Bulls – $3,967

What a beautiful day and excellent sale for Feist Gelbvieh, Randy and Carol Feist and family.

This was an excellent selection of calving ease and performance bulls that were very readily bid on by the nice crowd of buyers on hand for the sale. These bulls had not been pushed at the feed bunk, but fed for soundness and longevity. They coming to town in excellent sale condition.

There was a handful of fall, 18 month old bulls in the sale and guest cooperator Wohl Gelbvieh had 6 high quality bulls in the sale. There were both red and black bulls ranging from lower percentage Gelbvieh to purebred.

Top selling bulls:

H 228, $6,750. Mar. 2020 son of Wohl Kuchen F140 ET x JKGF Impact Y353 to Jay Hestekin, Bowman, ND.

Lot HH 22, $6,000. Mar. 2020 son of Whites Impressive 703 x JOB Danell Grand Slam 23D to Dough Hausman, Buffalo, SD.

3 bulls sold at $5,750 each.

H 800, Mar. 2020 son of TMMW Mr. Montana Dynamic 81E sold to Than Brengle, Buffalo, SD.

H 13, Mar. 2020 son of JOB Danell Grand Slam 23D sold to Newt Popham, Henry, SD.

HH 14, Mar. 2020 son of Whites Impressive 703 to Doug Hausman, Buffalo, SD

Newt Popham, Henry, SD got a trailer load of Feist Gelbvieh bulls.



Jason and Andi Yearout, Ludlow, SD got a couple Feist bulls



Brittney and Doug Hausman, Buffalo, SD, repeat Feist Gelbvieh bull buyers.

