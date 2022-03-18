Feist Gelbvieh 34th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 14, 2022

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

29 Yearling and 18 month old Gelbvieh Bulls – $3,658

This was the 34th Annual bull sale for Feist Gelbvieh.

Randy and Carol Feist and family brought a very nice set of yearling and 18 month old bulls to town for the sale. This was small sale in numbers selling, but was very high in quality of bulls. A thick set of growthy bulls with loads of performance with plenty of calving ease bulls in the mix.

Top selling bull was lot J9, a 3/16/2021, black, polled son of Lees Broken Bow 6134 selling to Jeff & Tracy Popham, Henry, SD for $5,000.

Lot JH1, 3/1/2021 black, polled halfblood bull sired by Whites Windy 704 to Jeff and Tracy Popham, Henry, SD at $4,750.

Lot H97, 8/17/2020, black, polled son of JOB Danell Grand Slam 23D to Zimmerman Ranch, Dawson, ND for $4,500.

Pederson Ranch, Morristown, SD got a Feist Gelbvieh bull.



Tom Strahm, Commercial Marketing Director American Gelbvieh Assn. with sale host Randy Feist and auctioneer, Scott Weishaar

