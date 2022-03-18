 Feist Gelbvieh 34th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com
Feist Gelbvieh 34th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 14, 2022

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

29 Yearling and 18 month old Gelbvieh Bulls – $3,658

This was the 34th Annual bull sale for Feist Gelbvieh.

Randy and Carol Feist and family brought a very nice set of yearling and 18 month old bulls to town for the sale. This was small sale in numbers selling, but was very high in quality of bulls. A thick set of growthy bulls with loads of performance with plenty of calving ease bulls in the mix.

Top selling bull was lot J9, a 3/16/2021, black, polled son of Lees Broken Bow 6134 selling to Jeff & Tracy Popham, Henry, SD for $5,000.

Lot JH1, 3/1/2021 black, polled halfblood bull sired by Whites Windy 704 to Jeff and Tracy Popham, Henry, SD at $4,750.

Lot H97, 8/17/2020, black, polled son of JOB Danell Grand Slam 23D to Zimmerman Ranch, Dawson, ND for $4,500.

Pederson Ranch, Morristown, SD got a Feist Gelbvieh bull.
Tom Strahm, Commercial Marketing Director American Gelbvieh Assn. with sale host Randy Feist and auctioneer, Scott Weishaar
Tracy and Jeff Popham, Henry, SD, longtime repeat Feist Gelbvieh bull buyers.

 

