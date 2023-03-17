 Feist Gelbvieh 35th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com
Feist Gelbvieh 35th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 13, 2023

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:
33 Yearling Gelbvieh and Balancer Bulls – $5,644


The weather and roads cooperated for Feist Gelbvieh for their 35th Annual Bull Sale held at Bowman Auction Market. There was a very nice crowd of buyers on hand for the sale to purchase this set of growthy, thick power-packed set of bulls. Bulls with thickness, eye appeal and built in calving ease. A very nice sale for Randy and Carol Feist and family. 

Top selling bull was lot KH13, a 3/20/2022 polled, black Balancer bull sired by WAR Whites Windy 847 x JOB Dannel Grand Slam 23D to Zimmerman Ranch, Dawson, ND for $10,000. 

Lot KH15, 3/20/2022 black polled Balancer sired by WAR Whites Windy 847 x JOB Dannel Grand Slam 23D sold to Bernel Appledorn, Gladstone, ND for $9,250.

Lot KH16, 3/21/2022 polled, black, Balancer sired by WAR Whites Windy 847 x JOB Dannel Grand Slam 23D sold to Newt Popham, White River, SD for $8750. 

Lot KH28, 3/30/2022 polled black Balancer sired by WAR Whites Windy 847 x JOB Dannel Grand Slam 23D to Newt Popham, White River, SD for $8,000.

A special sale lot was the lot K12 bull with 100% of the sale price donated to St. Judes Hospital. This 3/26/2022, black, polled Balancer bull sired by Lees Broken Bow 6134 x FGC U79 brought $6,750.

Zimmerman Ranch, Dawson, ND got a top herd sire prospect at the Feist Gelbvieh sale.
Sale host Randy Feist introducing the family at the 35th Annual Feist Gelbvieh sale.
The Yearout Family, Ludlow, SD got a couple Feist Gelbvieh bulls.
