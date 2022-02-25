Felton Angus Ranch 49th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2022

Location: Felton Angus Ranch-Springdale, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

105 Coming Two-Year-Old Bulls Averaged $4,638

52 Fall Yearling Bulls Averaged $4,678

157 Total Bulls Averaged $4,651

50f Commercial Bred Heifers Averaged $2,100

It was a great day for Felton Angus Ranch at the 49th Annual Bull Sale, held at the ranch, February 15, 2022. Felton Angus Ranch offered a nice selection of powerful, athletic bulls and big fancy set of commercial bred heifers to the buyers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!

Top Selling Two-Year-Old Bull:

Lot 6 at $12,000, FELTON WILLIE NELSON 3390, DOB 5/4/20, MARDA WILLIE NELSON 564 x FELTON 2264 DUTCHESS T47LP, sold to Jonas McGrady, Mandaree, North Dakota.

Lot 16 at $8,500, FELTON BOND 2450, DOB 4/15/20, MGL BOND 8005 x FELTON BELL S136, Sold to Beau Lange, Paullina, Iowa.

Lot 32 at $8,500, FELTON PROFUSE 4170, DOB 6/8/20, JINDRA PROFUSE x FELTON EILEENMERE 244F6, Sold to Jeff Nohavitza, El Campo, Texas.

Top Selling Fall Bulls:

Lot 141 at $9,500, FELTON PIONEER WAY 073, DOB 9/24/20, DSR PIONEER WAY 6914 x FELTON A526 ETTE 4401 142F3, Sold to Jonas McGrady, Mandaree, North Dakota.

Lot 128 at $7,500, FELTON PIONEER WAY 074, DOB 9/23/20, DSR PIONEER WAY 6914 x FELTON B535 FERN 293F4, Sold to Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, Emigrant, Montana.



