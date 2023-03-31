Flat Water Gang Red Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 20, 2023
Location: One Box Convention Center, Broken Bow, NE
Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar
Sales Manager: Innovation Ag Marketing, LLC
Averages:
72 Yearling Red Angus Bulls avg. $4,375
Sandbur Ridge Red Angus and Cooksley Red Angus held the Annual Flat Water Gang Red Angus bull sale at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow, NE on Mar. 20. The bulls were on display at the Broken Bow Livestock Market so prospective buyers had ample opportunity to look over and inspect the bulls prior to the sale.
The bulls had been fed and developed for sustainability and soundness. They were in great sale condition and were very well accepted by the buyers on hand for the sale.
Top selling bull was lot 67, Cooksley Fallout 2607, 2/22/2022 son of Red LWNBRG Fallout 100G x Bieber Hard Drive Y120 to Scott Reynolds, Anselmo, NE; Cooksley Red Angus, Anselmo, NE and Bieber Red Angus, Leola, SD for #13,000.
Lot 52, Ridge True North 2038, 2/1/2022 son of Ridge True North 0089 x 5L Bourne 117-48A to Rutt Red Angus, Taylor, NE for $12,250.
Lot 74, Cooksley Heavy Metal 2613, 2/15/2022 son of B Lazy T Heavy Metal G013 x Bieber Iron Warrior 093 to Trecel Land & Cattle, Potter, NE for $10,250.
Lot 41, Ridge Redman 2051, 2/3/2022 son of Red RMJ Redman 1T x 5L Avalache 525-1014 to Heart River Red Angus, Belfield, ND for $9,000.
Lot 2, Ridge Portfolio 2006, 1/27/2022 son of Bieber Stockmarket H198 x 5L Zenith 1425-5767 to Pat Holeman, Westerville, NE for $8,500.