Flying M Angus

TSLN Reps: Brady Williams, Curt Westland



Date of Sale: Feb. 11, 2023



Location: Wright Agricultural Complex , Wright, Wyoming



Auctioneer: Casey Humble



Averages:

49 yearling Angus bulls – $5,230





It was a great day for a sale at the awesome Wright Agricultural Complex in Wright, Wyoming. There was a good crowd to view the bulls in the heated indoor facility. A great steak lunch was served before the sale.



Lot 30D, 3/22/2022, DBZ 21T RN 67Y Acclaim x SAV Inscription 5064 sold for $9750 to John Moore- Douglas, Wyoming.



Lot 43D, 3/4/2022, DBZ 21T RN 67Y Acclaim x HA Image Maker 0415 sold for $9000 to Belus Brothers- Buffalo, Wyoming.



Lot 15D, 2/27/2022, Paintrock Trapper x SAV Angus Sirloin 3495 sold for $8500 to Belus Brothers- Buffalo, Wyoming.



Lot 78D, 3/6/2022 Paintrock Trapper x SAV Angus Sirloin 3495sold for $8250 to John Moore- Douglas, Wyoming.

John Moore bought the high selling bull lot 30D.

Kaycee Cortner clerks the sale Casey Humble auctioneers with Larry Dobrenz.

