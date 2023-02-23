Flying M Angus
TSLN Reps: Brady Williams, Curt Westland
Date of Sale: Feb. 11, 2023
Location: Wright Agricultural Complex , Wright, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Casey Humble
Averages:
49 yearling Angus bulls – $5,230
It was a great day for a sale at the awesome Wright Agricultural Complex in Wright, Wyoming. There was a good crowd to view the bulls in the heated indoor facility. A great steak lunch was served before the sale.
Lot 30D, 3/22/2022, DBZ 21T RN 67Y Acclaim x SAV Inscription 5064 sold for $9750 to John Moore- Douglas, Wyoming.
Lot 43D, 3/4/2022, DBZ 21T RN 67Y Acclaim x HA Image Maker 0415 sold for $9000 to Belus Brothers- Buffalo, Wyoming.
Lot 15D, 2/27/2022, Paintrock Trapper x SAV Angus Sirloin 3495 sold for $8500 to Belus Brothers- Buffalo, Wyoming.
Lot 78D, 3/6/2022 Paintrock Trapper x SAV Angus Sirloin 3495sold for $8250 to John Moore- Douglas, Wyoming.