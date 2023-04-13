Forgey Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 11, 2023



Location: Burke Livestock Auction, Burke, SD



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages:

44 Two Year Old Angus bulls avg. $5,426



After two stormed-out sale dates, Dan and Lynn Forgey were blessed with a beautiful summer like day for their annual production sale. These two year old Angus bulls have been developed for longevity and soundness. They were run out on grass last summer and not really fed till end of grass season in November. Very nice set of bulls sold very well to the large crowd on hand for the sale.



Top selling bull was lot 15, HFA Just Do It 632J, 4/2/2021 son of Square B True North 8052 x Ponca Creek Pepper to Bolton Ranch, Dallas, SD, for $9,250.



Lot 13, HFA Jimmy H33J, 3/29/2021 son of HFA Prime Cut T71F x SAV Harvestor 0338 to Jesse Johnson, Burke, SD, for $9,000.



Lot 36, HFA Junior W20A, 4/5/2021 son of PFAFF Epic 12P x Brookdale Obvious Answer to Neal Lindwurm, Burke, SD, for $8,500.



Lot 48, HFA Jericho 755J, 3/30/2021 son of HA Prime Cut 4493 x Jindra Acclaim to Sonny Plugge, Burke, SD, for $8,250.



Lot 5, HFA Joe H03J, 3/29/2021 son of HFA Prime Cut T71F x SAV Harvestor 0338 to Rich Knoll, Avon, SD, for $8,000.



Sale host Dan Forgey welcoming the crowd to the Forgey Angus Production sale.

Connie and Anthony Green, White River, SD got several Forgey Angus two year old bulls.

Jason Hausmann, Bonesteel, SD picked up some Forgey Angus bulls.

