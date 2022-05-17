Fortune’s Rafter U Cross 22nd Annual Angus Bull Sale

Date: April 29, 2022

Location: at the ranch, east of Quinn, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Averages:

85 Angus bulls – $5,088

This is only the second time that the Fortune family has held their annual sale out at their Rafter U Cross Ranch, west of Philip, South Dakota. A large crowd gathered for this early evening sale.

Roger, Cory, and Riley Fortune breed their cattle to a type. These are deep-bodied, big-topped, wide-made cattle. This program works, as some of the best feeder cattle in America are sired by Rafter U Cross bulls. Many longtime repeat buyers made this a very active sale. The finale of the evening was some of the best prime rib on the sale circuit.

Lot 18: $ 13,000 to Jeff Nelson, Philip, South Dakota – Baldridge Gus G079 x SITZ Logo 12964

Lot 3: $ 10,500 to Gene Fortune, Interior, South Dakota – Baldridge Gus G079 x Connealy Confidence 0100

Lot 43: $ 10,500 to Jeff Nelson, Philip, South Dakota – a flush brother: Sitz Logo 7457 x Sitz Up Trend 2049

Lot 1: $ 9,500 to Larry and Jeff Gabriel, Quinn, South Dakota – Baldridge Gus G079 x Connealy Confidence 0100

Lot 103: $ 8,250 to Joe Carley, Philip, South Dakota – Fortunes Ten Speed 704 x Sitz Up Trend 2049

Lot 74: $ 8,000 to Shawn White, Oelrichs, South Dakota – a flush brother: SAV Recharge 3436 x RR 0415 Image 5925

Lot 76: $ 8,000 to Shawn White, Oelrichs, South Dakota – a flush brother: SAV Recharge 3436 x RR 0415 Image 5925

Doug Nelson, Gordon, NE, got a couple Fortune Rafter U Cross bulls.



Gene Fortune, Interior, SD repeat Fortune Rafter U Cross bull buyer.

