Fortune’s Rafter U Cross 22nd Annual Angus Bull Sale
Date: April 29, 2022
Location: at the ranch, east of Quinn, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk
Averages:
85 Angus bulls – $5,088
This is only the second time that the Fortune family has held their annual sale out at their Rafter U Cross Ranch, west of Philip, South Dakota. A large crowd gathered for this early evening sale.
Roger, Cory, and Riley Fortune breed their cattle to a type. These are deep-bodied, big-topped, wide-made cattle. This program works, as some of the best feeder cattle in America are sired by Rafter U Cross bulls. Many longtime repeat buyers made this a very active sale. The finale of the evening was some of the best prime rib on the sale circuit.
Lot 18: $ 13,000 to Jeff Nelson, Philip, South Dakota – Baldridge Gus G079 x SITZ Logo 12964
Lot 3: $ 10,500 to Gene Fortune, Interior, South Dakota – Baldridge Gus G079 x Connealy Confidence 0100
Lot 43: $ 10,500 to Jeff Nelson, Philip, South Dakota – a flush brother: Sitz Logo 7457 x Sitz Up Trend 2049
Lot 1: $ 9,500 to Larry and Jeff Gabriel, Quinn, South Dakota – Baldridge Gus G079 x Connealy Confidence 0100
Lot 103: $ 8,250 to Joe Carley, Philip, South Dakota – Fortunes Ten Speed 704 x Sitz Up Trend 2049
Lot 74: $ 8,000 to Shawn White, Oelrichs, South Dakota – a flush brother: SAV Recharge 3436 x RR 0415 Image 5925
Lot 76: $ 8,000 to Shawn White, Oelrichs, South Dakota – a flush brother: SAV Recharge 3436 x RR 0415 Image 5925
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User