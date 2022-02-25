Frank Cattle and Genetics bull sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant

Date of Sale: Feb. 21, 2022

Location: Chappell Livestock, Chappell, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

Angus averages

20 Older Bulls – $5,662

30 Yrlg. Bulls – $6,834

50 Total Registered Bulls – $6,365

14 Open Heifers – $1,878

12 Bred Cows – $2,308

26 Total Females – $2,076

76 Total Hd. – $4,898

Red Angus averages

23 Red Angus Bulls – $4,663

13 Red Angus Heifers – $1,777

8 Red Angus Cows – $2,288

Sale day for Frank Cattle and Genetics brought a chilly and windy change to the weather but that certainly didn’t hinder the crowd and the bull sale. From the bulls to the females, the quality ran deep in both the Angus offering to Red Angus offering.

Top bulls:

Lot 1 Frank Broadwater 1006 Sold for $25,500 to Glover Cattle Company – Elgin, Ok and Swanson Cattle Company – Oxford, NE.

Lot 3 Frank Tahoe 1008 Sold for $10,000 to Gabel Cattle Company – Wiggins, Co.

Lot 7 Frank True North 1024 Sold for $10,000 to CG Farms – Julesburg, CO.

Lot 55 Baldco Alpine 50 Sold for $ 10,000 to Adam Oldemeyer – Ary, NE.

Top Open Heifer:

Lot 76 Frank Erica 1166 Sold for $2,700 to Vision Angus – Amherst, CO.

Top Bred Cow:

Lot 868 Frank Lady Jaye 868 Sold for $3,100 to Morgan Penner – Chappell, NE.

The crowd gathered in to get warmed up and enjoy lunch.



The bulls.

