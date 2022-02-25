Frank Cattle and Genetics bull sale
TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant
Date of Sale: Feb. 21, 2022
Location: Chappell Livestock, Chappell, NE
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
Angus averages
20 Older Bulls – $5,662
30 Yrlg. Bulls – $6,834
50 Total Registered Bulls – $6,365
14 Open Heifers – $1,878
12 Bred Cows – $2,308
26 Total Females – $2,076
76 Total Hd. – $4,898
Red Angus averages
23 Red Angus Bulls – $4,663
13 Red Angus Heifers – $1,777
8 Red Angus Cows – $2,288
Sale day for Frank Cattle and Genetics brought a chilly and windy change to the weather but that certainly didn’t hinder the crowd and the bull sale. From the bulls to the females, the quality ran deep in both the Angus offering to Red Angus offering.
Top bulls:
Lot 1 Frank Broadwater 1006 Sold for $25,500 to Glover Cattle Company – Elgin, Ok and Swanson Cattle Company – Oxford, NE.
Lot 3 Frank Tahoe 1008 Sold for $10,000 to Gabel Cattle Company – Wiggins, Co.
Lot 7 Frank True North 1024 Sold for $10,000 to CG Farms – Julesburg, CO.
Lot 55 Baldco Alpine 50 Sold for $ 10,000 to Adam Oldemeyer – Ary, NE.
Top Open Heifer:
Lot 76 Frank Erica 1166 Sold for $2,700 to Vision Angus – Amherst, CO.
Top Bred Cow:
Lot 868 Frank Lady Jaye 868 Sold for $3,100 to Morgan Penner – Chappell, NE.
