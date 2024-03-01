Frank Cattle & Genetics 2024 Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2024



Location: At the Ranch – Chappell, NE



Auctioneer: Rick Machado



Averages:

24 Older Angus Bulls – $6,291

46 Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,222

39 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $5,065

5 Older Red Angus Bulls – $6,300

16 Registered Bred Cows – $2,543



What an outstanding day for Frank Cattle and Genetics. The Frank Family hosted their annual bull sale for the first time at the ranch in their new facility. The building was packed and full of excitement for the chance to acquire Angus and Red Angus genetics from one of the best young programs in the area. The offering improves in quality each time and this year was no exception. Congratulations to the entire Frank Family on a successful sale.

Top Angus Bulls

Lot 16 – $17,000. Frank Ace 3164 ; DOB: 2/28/23 ; Sire: 4M Ace 709 ; MGS: Sandpoint J Edgar Hoover. Sold to Ray Ranch of Chappell, NE.



Lot 10 – $11,250. Frank Profound 3015 ; DOB: 1/21/23 ; Sire: Ellingson Profound 8155 ; MGS: EXAR Declaration 1686B. Sold to Josh O’Dean of Johnstown, CO.



Lot 12 – $10,750. Frank Profound 3245 ; DOB: 2/7/23 ; Sire: Ellingson Profound 8155 ; MGS: TEX Playbook 5437. Sold to Greg Addleman of Douglas, WY.



Lot 89 – $10,500. Baldco Blueblood 2225 ; DOB: 9/1/22 ; Sire: Boyd Blueblood 9301 ; MGS: Quaker Hill Manning 4EX9. Sold to Tim Cover of Ashby, NE.



Top Red Angus Bulls

Lot 63 – $10,000. FFG Empire 3274 ; DOB: 2/18/23 ; Sire: H/H Empire 1046 ; MGS: Over Draft Pick 413D. Sold to Luke Hanson of Chappell, NE.



Lot 75 – $10,000. FFG Red Label 3158 ; DOB: 1/26/23 ; Sire: SHAG Red Label 120 ; MGS: Bieber Let’s Roll B563. Sold to Lance Brennan of Ellsworth, NE.









Dustin Frank and Rick Machado make opening comments. SRFrank_photo_1





