Frank Cattle & Genetics Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant

Date of Sale: Feb. 20, 2023

Location: Chappell Livestock LLC., Chappell, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:
23 Older Angus Bulls – $5,521
29 Yrlg. Angus Bulls – $5,836
32 Red Angus Bulls – $4,578
7 Commerical Bred heifers – $2,350
6 Red Angus Bred heifers – $2,300

A sunny day and very good crowd on hand to see a great set of Angus and Red Angus bulls brought together by Frank Cattle & Genetics.

Top Bulls:
Lot 1 Franks Exclusive 2000 Sired by Frank Exclusive 030 Sold for $13,500 to Sullivan Ranch – Douglas, Wy.

Lot 80 Frank Exclusive 1004 Sired by Musgrave 316 Exclusive Sold for $8,750 to Byron Burdick – Johnston, NE.

Lot 37 Frank Overdrive 2188 Sired by Vison Overdrive 7001 Sold for $7,250 to Steve and Arlene Penner – Chappell, NE.

Dustin Frank on the block makes opening comments as the sale gets underway.
