Frederickson Ranch Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 2, 2023

Location: sale at the ranch near Spearfish, SD

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs



Averages:

48 Yearling Angus Bulls – $9,479

31 Coming Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $9,096

17 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $11,588

51 Coming Two Year Old Hereford Bulls – $7,853

13 Hereford Bred Heifers – $5,192



What a day for a bull sale. Great cattle, backed by great people and an absolutely packed house for the Annual Frederickson Ranch Hereford and Angus sale. Nate and Jayna, sons Teegan and Tiernan along with Mark and Mary Kay Frederickson rolled out the red carpet with top quality bulls and hospitality for their 14th Annual sale.



Top Hereford Bulls:

Lot 88, FR Thomas County 3522 ET, 2/13/2023 son of H WMS Thomas County 1433 ET to Coyote Ridge Ranch, LaSalle Co. for $27,000.



Lot 84, FR Daybreak 3514 ET, 2/1/2023 son of SHF Daybreak 3514 ET to Perez Cattle Co., Nara Vista NM for $25,000.



Lot 112, Pyramid Manifest 2557, 3/26/2022 son of NJW 133A Manifest 87G ET to Thorstenson Hereford Ranch, Selby, SD for $19,000.



Lot 82, FR Daybreak 3509 ET, 2/8/2023 son of SHF Daybreak Y02 D287 ET to Scott Woolfolk, Jackson, TN for $15,000.



Top Angus Bulls:

Lot 36, FR Dignity 3027, 2/10/2023 son of Sitz Dignity 599J to Steppler Ranch, Brockton, MT for $19,000.



Lot 34, FR Dignity 3019, 2/7/2023 son of Sitz Dignity 599J to Steppler Ranch, Brockton, MT for $15,500.



Lot 1, Pyramid Stellar 2083, 3/1/2022 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to commercial producer from WY for $13,500.



Lot 19, Pyramid Coal Train 2087, 3/13/2022 son of Pyramid Coal Train 0005 to commercial producer from WY for $13,500.



Sale host Nate Frederickson with Roger Jacobs at the Frederickson Ranch sale. SRFred0472672fed9e-Nate___Roger





Mark Frederickson visiting with repeat buyer Bill Thorsetenson at the Frederickson Ranch sale. SRFredMark___Bill







Jeff Stull and Colter Ellsbury, Sundance WY at the Frederickson Ranch sale. srFredStull___Ellsbury





